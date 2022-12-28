POLICE saved the day after burglars stole a box of Christmas presents from an East Yorkshire property early on Christmas Day.

Humberside Police said there were two burglaries between 4 and 5am on Christmas Day, from homes in Howden and Airmyn, wih a box of Christmas presents taken from one of the properties.

"Officers were deployed and followed a suspect vehicle into the Hatfield area of South Yorkshire," said a spokesperson.

"The occupants of the vehicle fled the scene, but officers were able to retrieve the stolen Christmas presents and return them to their rightful owner in time for them to be handed out."

They said police wanted to speak to anyone with information about a black Land Rover Defender that was seen in the Howden and Airmyn areas in the early hours of Christmas Day, before being stopped near to Hatfield.

Anyone with information should phone 101, quoting log 64 of 25 December.