A CARE home in North Yorkshire celebrated Christmas Day in style with a special party and lunch.

Residents and staff at Boroughbridge Manor care home celebrated Christmas with plenty of festivities to enjoy including a party, a delicious lunch, visits from the Boroughbridge community and lots of festive treats.

In the morning the home welcomed Santa who brought gifts to all residents - everyone was busy opening their presents and enjoying a glass of bubbly before the festive feast, prepared by talented chef, Tony and the kitchen team.

The team got into the Christmas spirit for the residents (Image: UGC)

General manager at the care home, Mark Hurst said: "Christmas really is the most wonderful time of the year and our residents love to get festive so we pulled out all the stops to make sure it was a memorable one."

Rose, resident at the home, said: “It was wonderful to see everyone go to so much effort to get into the Christmas spirit.”

After lunch, staff and residents tuned in to watch and listen to the King's speech followed by visits from their loved ones.