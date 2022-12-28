A MAJOR power cut has left 470 properties in villages near York without electricity today.
Northern Powergrid said the cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equipment, affected villages including Wigginton, Sutton-on-the-Forest and Tollerton.
It said it was working towards restoring supplies as early as possible, and estimated this would be done by 1.15pm.
