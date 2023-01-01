AMY COOPER of the Yorkshire Wildlife Trust suggests some winter walks to get your New Year off to a good start

2023 has dawned! You’ve finally finished off the last leftovers of Christmas dinner, and maybe you’re buzzing to start the new year with good intentions.

Whether you’re a habitual resolutions guru or prefer to see what the year brings you, why not take the time to get out and about in nature and see what you can spot?

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust looks after more than 100 nature reserves across Yorkshire – and seven of them are within 10 miles of York city centre, all free to visit.

Explore somewhere you’ve never been before and make sure to tag Yorkshire Wildlife Trust in any photos you take.

You’ll find more information about each reserve on the Trust’s website. Not every reserve is suitable for dog walking because of the very sensitive plants, wildlife and livestock – some reserves are the remaining homes in Yorkshire for rare species.

Askham Bog – 3.3 miles from York

Yorkshire Wildlife Trust’s first reserve and over 70 years old, Askham Bog is a very special site: a remarkable survivor of the ancient fenlands of Yorkshire, where buzzards, willow and marsh tits, roe deer and foxes are seen regularly.

In winter huge flocks of goldfinch, lesser redpoll and siskin feed on birch and alder seeds in the woods.

Askham Bog has a reasonably-sized carpark with a fully accessible boardwalk which is just under 1km long. Wellies are needed for the rest of the site, which is boggy with deep pools and ditches! Dogs are permitted as long as they are kept on a lead and remain on the path.

Moorlands – 4.5 miles from York

Ponds at Moorlands in winter (Image: Caroline Comins)

Moorlands is a beautiful small woodland with the additional attraction of a spectacular collection of rhododendrons and azaleas, some of which are very old.

Particularly popular with young families, the reserve boasts a treehouse, wooden sculptures and a nature trail, with waymarkers depicting the species found in the woodland.

From the tree house, a great variety of woodland birds, including great spotted woodpecker, nuthatch and a variety of tits can be spotted, and there are also two ponds and inhabited bat boxes.

From the reserve entrance a single footpath accesses the reserve and then splits to form a 1km circuit. The surface is all compacted earth, and mostly flat and even. There are numerous benches for rest stops too! Please note dogs are not permitted on this reserve.

Strensall Common – 6.2 miles from York

A fabulous expanse of heathland close to York. More than 150 plant species grow here including marsh cinquefoil, the beautiful blue marsh gentian and carnivorous round-leaved sundew. Hen harriers and great grey shrikes have been seen in recent years, but stonechats, lesser redpolls and roe deer are more frequently seen.

Strensall Common is accessible via several unmarked permissive footpaths allowing several route options. The paths are largely footworn through the heathland and follow gravel and tarmacked tracks or the peaty woodland edge. A complete circuit of the reserve is about 2.5km and takes an hour or more to complete. Dogs are permitted on this reserve on a lead.

Wheldrake Ings – 7.7 miles from York

Wheldrake Ings in winter (Image: Jono Leadley)

Known for its big skies, often full of whirling flocks of birds in winter, Wheldrake Ings is part of the Lower Derwent Valley National Nature Reserve. A peaceful place, it is often said that you feel like the only person on earth at its centre.

In winter the reserve is often flooded, which makes it a haven for thousands of overwintering waders and wildfowl, including whooper swans, wigeon, teal, pintails and peregrines, which you can spot from one of our three hides.

As a flood plain, the site and accessible area is generally flat. There is one there-and-back 4km route which has been surfaced with chippings. However, please note that for 3-5 months of the year Wheldrake Ings reserve and car park will often flood, making both inaccessible and depositing a lot of mud on the track and reeds, logs and debris on boardwalks.

There are no dogs permitted on this reserve. Please ring Bank Island on 01904 449 589 or check the local Twitter feed -twitter.com/ldv_nnr - for recent flooding information.

Allerthorpe Common – 9.7 miles from York

Allerthorpe Common is alive with wildlife throughout the year and supports a surprising range of habitats for such a small pocket of lowland area, including heathland, woodland and ponds.

In the winter months jays, coal tits and treecreepers are often seen in the willow and birch, alongside the occasional great-spotted woodpecker. The history of Allerthorpe Common can be traced back to AD 1086 when it was recorded in the Doomsday book as Aluuarstorp.

The reserve is reached via a gravel track about 1km from the Forestry Commission car park and two stiles. There are no formal footpaths or tracks and the ground can often be uneven or bumpy, but a wander and explore of the reserve is ideal for a short winter walk. Please note no dogs are permitted on this reserve.