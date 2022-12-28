UPDATED: The crash has now been cleared and traffic is returning to normal.
THERE are reports of a crash in a York suburb.
READ MORE: Here’s why police have been out in York city centre
There's been a crash in York Road in Acomb and thre are reports of heavy traffic both ways at Oak Rise.
More to follow.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article