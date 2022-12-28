A development of six flats is planned for a York village.

A Mr C Stubbs seeks to demolish an empty taxi office at 11 Roland Court, Huntington, and build a 2.5 storey-apartment block.

The premises on the 195m2 site area previously contained Seven Six Four Taxis Ltd.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council say the replacement building would contain six ‘market’ flats, each 37m2.

The new apartment block would be in red brick with a pantile roof, with a full glass atrium at the front.

The planning application says the development would feature parking for one bike per flat in a secure covered area and two communal car parking spaces.

It continued: “The site is in a sustainable location with good transport links into the City Centre and Vanguard. There are bus stops located immediately outside of the site on Huntington Road. There are also cycle lanes on both sides of the road leading into the City Centre and Vanguard.”

The application added: “There is currently no soft landscaping on the site. Soft landscaping will be provided in front of the new rear boundary fence, softening the appearance and emphasising the delineation between industrial and residential.”