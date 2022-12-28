UPDATED: The entry slip road has now reopened and the flooding has subsided.

FLOODING on the entry to a major road in North Yorkshire is affecting traffic.

There are reports of flooding on the M62 in North Yorkshire on the Eastbound entry slip road.

The road is currently closed due to flooding at junction 34, the A19 turning for Selby and Doncaster.

Drivers are being asked to avoid the area if at all possible.