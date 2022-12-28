The Yorkshire Air Museum at Elvington is seeking approval for a play area to improve its appeal to families.

The attraction at Halifax Way has submitted plans to City of York Council to install themed play equipment on existing grassland within the museum grounds.

The museum, established in 1986, has grown since its inception, with it restoring the control tower and having planning approval for further development of hanger space.

Planning documents said: “There are several areas that have been identified for improvement alongside the need to increase visitor numbers and attract a wider audience to sustain the collection and museum for future generations.”

Furthermore, a “play area would be essential for the sustainable future of the museum.”

The proposals include a spitfire multi play unit, with ropes, slide and monkey bars, a wheelchair roundabout, aeroplane sit on springer, bubble tunnel bunker and themed toddler slide. Their colours would be complimentary to aviation and RAF colour themes.

The application added: “The current proposals reflect the brief and is felt provides a complimentary addition to the museum through its themed elements and accessible nature.”