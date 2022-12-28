TRAFFIC is queueing on the A64 near York after the westbound carriageway was partially blocked to traffic.
The blockage is reported to have been caused by an unidentified 'traffic problem' near the 'Sandy Lane' junction, at Flaxton Moor, east of York.
More to follow.
