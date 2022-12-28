A THRIVING dental surgery in York is looking to expand.

Blossom Dental Care at 25 Blossom Street, York, has applied to undertake internal alterations at its premises, to form a larger reception area, improve toilet facilities, enlarge a decontamination room and create an extra surgery.

Planning documents submitted to City of York Council says the work is needed “due to the continued success of the business” and to “cater for the increased number of patients.”

The surgery has operated since 2012 in premises leased from Bar Wall Convent, with extra surgeries approved in 2018.

The application says the building was constructed in the mid-1700s and is “a very good example of Mid-Georgian design.”

It was a merchant’s or gentleman’s residence until the 20th Century when it was converted for commercial use.

Plans seek the removal of some ‘undesirable’ modern features, such as doors and partitions, which will continue to protect and preserve the remaining 19th Century features.

The application added: “The existing use is discrete, not overtly commercial, with little noise impact and very little signage.”

“With all these facts in mind the applicant requests the application be approved, to allow his business to continue to grow and in turn contribute to the upkeep of the heritage assets and its setting the context of the Conservation area.”