A 24-HOUR strike planned for today by ambulance workers in Yorkshire has been postponed.
The Yorkshire Ambulance Service said it had been notified by the GMB union that the 24-hour industrial action due to take place today had been postponed and was now scheduled for January 11.
"In addition, Unison is also planning industrial action on January 11, calling out all members, for a period of 24 hours and with further action planned on January 23," it said.
The first strike by ambulance workers took place last week.
