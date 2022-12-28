YORK residents are set to receive a text message advising them on how to lower their alcohol consumption.

City of York council has partnered with local GP practices to encourage York residents over the age of 18 to receive advice about their relationship with alcohol to improve their health and wellbeing.

Over 120,000 text messages will be sent in January to those registered to receive text message alerts.

Cllr Carol Runciman, Executive Member for Health and Adult Social Care said: “We’re pleased to be partnering with GPs on the text campaign to reach more people with this helpful tool.

"If you want to start the New Year with a new ambition to be more healthy, support is available to help you take the steps to lead a healthier life.”

The text message will read: "From your GP: The harm alcohol can cause to our health is often downplayed.

"Take York’s www.lowermydrinking.com quiz for tailored advice, however much you usually drink.

"If you want to talk to someone about the LowerMyDrinking quiz, you can book an appointment with a CYC health trainer by calling 01904 553377.”

Dr Daniel Kimberling, GP at Haxby Group and Medical Director for Nimbuscare, said: "There isn’t enough information around about the health impacts of alcohol but increases in alcohol consumption during the pandemic are likely to lead to more people developing heart disease, liver disease and cancer.

"The Lower My Drinking quiz is a great starting point to check how much you’re drinking, however much you usually drink, and find out about relevant support available in York to help you reduce if relevant and feel the benefits.

"Reducing alcohol will improve your sleep quality, energy levels and concentration and make it easier to manage your weight as well as lower your risks of high blood pressure, cancers and liver disease.”

The website provides guidance around low risk drinking levels, the effects alcohol has on health and wellbeing, and tips for reducing drinking, along with support options available in York, such as Changing Habits or the Health Trainer service.

Respondents to the quiz will receive personalised information and the option to download the free Lower My Drinking app.

Dr Steven Crane, Emergency Department consultant and clinical lead, at York and Scarborough Teaching Hospitals NHS Foundation Trust, said: "In the Emergency Department we regularly treat patients suffering from the effects of long-term alcohol excess, such as serious bleeding from the stomach, and short-term alcohol intoxication, such as serious and often lifechanging injury to themselves or others.

"Reducing your alcohol consumption will reduce your chances of becoming one of these patients.”