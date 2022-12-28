MEET two of the babies who were born on Christmas Day at York Hospital.

Rae Luna Connor was born at 6.17am, weighing in at 7lb3ozs.

Rae was an eagerly awaited arrival for her bigger sister Kai, and for her parents Stef and Lewis, said Stef.

Delilah Rae Best, was the first born of Sophie Jarvis, 29, and Jordan Best, 31, of Malton.

Sophie said she went into labour on Christmas Eve at 1am and Delilah was born after a 36-hour labour at 12.27pm on Christmas Day.

She said Delilah weighed 6lbs, 9ozs, and was doing well.

Christmas Day had to be postponed thanks to Delilah's arrival, and would now be held at a later date, she added.

