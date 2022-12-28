AN ARTIST based in York has created a new piece to honour the survivors and victims of a plane crash tragedy on the 50th anniversary of the incident.
Mark Haywood made the small sculpture depicting the events of the 1972 Andes plane crash tragedy.
Mark said: "This year represented the 50th anniversary of the tragedy, my motivation for creating the artwork.
"Being the anniversary year, it may make it become a very compelling subject - and also remind people to consider the victims of this tragic event."
The 72-day ordeal culminated in one of the most strenuous feats of human endurance in modern times, resulting in the rescue of 16 survivors. A total of 29 people died during the incident.
The vignette has now been sold to Nando Parrado, the survivor of the group responsible for the epic trek to find help and rescue the remaining survivors from the crash site.
