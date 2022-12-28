As 2022 draws to a close and we've opened our personal Spotify wrapped, here are the most streamed songs and artists of the year.

Spotify's annual feature rounds up its listeners' year in music and podcasts, individually and around the world.

The music streaming app has delighted fans with individualised breakdowns for a few years now with 2022 bringing an overview of your top genres, songs, and artists as well as a unique magazine and listening personality.

Now that you have unwrapped yours, here are the most streamed songs and artists in the UK and around the world.

Most streamed artists on Spotify 2022 around the world

Here are the top five artists that were streamed the most on Spotify across the globe this year:

Bad Bunny Taylor Swift Drake The Weeknd BTS

Looking to the UK, the most streamed artist is global megastar Taylor Swift.

The 'Midnights' creator was followed by Drake, Ed Sheeran, Harry Styles, Kanye West and The Weeknd.

Listen to the tracks of the platform's most streamed and UK's most popular artists via the Spotify website.

Most streamed songs on Spotify 2022 in the UK

Former One Direction star Harry Styles had the most streamed song in the UK this year.

The 'Watermelon Sugar' singer was followed by Glass Animals with the song 'Heat Waves' and the song 'Starlight' by Dave.

Other Brits to make the list include Sam Fender, Kate Bush, Ed Sheeran and the Scottish production duo LF System.

The Oxford band Glass Animals, Manchester and Brixton rappers Aitch and Dave also made the top 10.

Harry Styles - As It Was Glass Animals - Heat Waves Dave - Starlight Kate Bush - Running Up That Hill Sam Fender - Seventeen Going Under Lost Frequencies - Where Are You Now LF System - Afraid To Feel Ed Sheeran - Shivers Ed Sheeran - Bad Habits Aitch & Ashanti - Baby

When does Spotify wrapped start counting?





As we bid farewell to 2022, listeners have begun asking when next year's Spotify Wrapped data collecting begins.

Spotify Wrapped starts counting from January 1 each year and collects your listening data until October 31.

This means that anything you listen to between November and December ( including your favourite Christmas tunes won't be featured ( unless you're getting festive very early!).

Spotify Wrapped 2023 will highly be released towards the end of November or the beginning of December.

The 2022 edition was released on November 30, while Wrapped was posted in December 1 in 2021.