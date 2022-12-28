Fans of viral energy drink Prime will be available to buy bottles in store at Aldi from this week, but limits will be put on purchases.

Bottles of Prime, the energy drink created by YouTubers KSI and Logan Paul, have been sold exclusively at Asda previously, but will be sold in Aldi from this week.

The drink has been so popular that Asda put limits on how much people could buy in October, with customers limited to three bottles per shop since then.

It is understood that Aldi will be following Asda in limiting the amount of Prime that can be bought by one shopper when they hit the shelves on December 29.

The drink will be part of Aldi’s Specialbuy section from Thursday.

In a statement, Aldi said: "The viral hydration drink created by two popular YouTube stars, KSI and Logan Paul, is available to buy for just £1.99 in Aldi stores nationwide on December 29.

“The drink will be a Specialbuy – and as with all Specialbuys, once they’re gone, they’re gone!

"The supermarket is expecting high demand so a purchase limit of one of each variant per customer has been set to ensure as many people as possible get the opportunity to buy the product."

Limits on the amount of Prime that could be purchased by one shopper were introduced by Asda after the drink could be found selling for more than 500 times its retail price on eBay.

Creator KSI even alleged Asda employees were selling the energy drink on the black market.

The 29-year-old, real name Olajide Olayinka Williams “JJ” Olatunji, told The Fellas podcast: “Asda employees aren’t even putting it on the shelves anymore. They’re shipping it out lowkey.

“They’re like ‘what’s the point? I put it on the shelf and it’s gone instantly. I’m just going to sell it on the black market myself’.

“That’s what they’re doing bro, and then people are making Ps from it because you can’t get it anywhere.”