A GIRL has become trapped in a popular York Park.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service say they were called out at shortly after 7pm last night (December 27) to James Backhouse Place in Acomb near West Bank Park in York.

READ MORE: Local firm's part in North Yorkshire development

A service spokesman said: "Crews used a triple extension ladder to enable a girl to climb over the fence of a park in which the gates had been locked."

READ MORE: Here’s why police have been out in York city centre

James Backhouse Place is a small, mixed tenure Joseph Rowntree Housing Trust community, which is home to families and couples.

The 20-acre park, in the middle of Holgate, occupyies the former site of the 19th century Backhouse Nurseries. It boasts a mature woodland and a former arboretum at the top end of the park, off Acomb Road, with many specimen trees including dawn redwoods and a giant redwood.

