POLICE have been out in force in York city centre.

Specially trained officers were out talking to members of the public as part of Project Servator or 'unpredictable policing' which launched in North Yorkshire nearly five years ago.

Police at York Station

The force joined Minster Police officers in Duncombe Place close to the cathedral as well as at York Railway Station, and the Barbican.

A spokesman said on Twitter: "Specialist Project Servator officers continue to deploy across our county. North Yorkshire Police work with many partners.

"This week it was British Transport Police, York Minster and York Barbican. Keep watching to see where we pop up next."

Police say the scheme is a mix of "unpredictable and highly visible" deployments, plain clothes work, and work with businesses, community organisations and the public, and the scheme has since been adopted by other forces around the country.

Deployments can pop up anywhere, any time, in any weather, and include highly visible policing supported by a range of resources that can include CCTV, armed police officers, police dogs, automatic number plate recognition, mounted police, plain clothed officers and air support - including drones.