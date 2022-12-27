A BUS had caught on fire on a major North Yorkshire road.

Today, (Tuesday, December 27), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report that smoke was coming from a bus on the A171 road.

Crews from Scarborough and Whitby arrived at the scene at 2.17pm, and found that the fire was spreading up to the first floor.

The fire was extiguished, and it is understood that nobody was injured in the fire.