A BUS caught fire on a major North Yorkshire road.
Today, (Tuesday, December 27), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report that smoke was coming from a bus on the A171.
Crews from Scarborough and Whitby arrived at the scene at 2.17pm, and found that the fire was spreading up to the first floor.
The fire was extiguished, and it is understood that nobody was injured in the fire.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article