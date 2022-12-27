A TOP floor flat in York was flooded due to a leak.
Today (Tuesday, December 27), North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report of a flooded property in Ascot Way, in York.
"The Acomb crew attended the property at 1pm where a leak in a top floor flat has caused substantial flooding inside", said a North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue spokesperson.
The crew isolated the water supply and left the incident in hands of resident.
