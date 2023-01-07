York is one of the most popular search locations in England and Wales for buyers on Rightmove, figures reveal.

York property prices bucked the UK trend this year with the average sale price increasing by 17 per cent.

Meanwhile, the average house price in England and Wales rose more slowly - with a seven per cent increase between January and August - from £255,556 to £273,751.

York estate agents have attributed the city's price rises to its popularity, with York being among the top 10 locations searched for on Rightmove this year.

Ben Hudson, director of Hudson Moody estate agents, in Micklegate, said: "York is a special city, highly desirable due to history, architecture, schools and universities, with excellent links to London and Edinburgh.

"Property has always been highly sought after due to the lack of supply of properties.

"There has been very little new building over the last few decades and simple supply and demand economics means that prices have continued to rise.

"If you look back to previous downturns York has always fared very well."

According to a study conducted by the Halifax, The Purey Cust, a 19th century buiding opposite the Minster, which was developed into nine homes in 2012, was the third most expensive address in Yorkshire this year.

A property at that address sold for £1,754,000 last year.

Overall, the Halifax found that Phillimore Gardens in Kensington was the most expensive address in England and Wales, with the average house price there coming in at £23.8 million.

Kim Kinnaird, mortgages director at the Halifax, said: "For almost all of us, these homes and their eye-watering price tags are the stuff fantasy house hunts are made of.

“Unsurprisingly, London roads occupy the top 10 streets in the UK, and buying a home on London’s Phillimore Gardens could set you back a staggering £24 million on average.

“That said, the price of a prestigious address can differ hugely across the UK.

"Living on the most expensive street in the North East or East Midlands will cost something closer to £1.5 million.”

Rightmove also found that searches for 'bills included' when looking for rental properties were 57 per cent higher in 2022 than in 2021.

The most expensive addresses in Yorkshire:

Manor House Lane, Leeds, LS17, £2,367,000

Fulwith Mill Lane, Harrogate, HG2, £1,770,000

The Purey Cust, York, YO1, £1,754,000

Calf Hill Road, Holmfirth, HD9, £1,697,000

Walton Avenue, Harrogate, HG3, £1,650,000

