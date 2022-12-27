YORK Outer MP Julian Sturdy says the government’s decision to boost spending on ‘levelling up’ bodes well for two major York projects - the plans to transform the riverside along Coney Street, and hopes for a new railway station at Haxby.

The Helmsley Group submiited ambitious plans for the redevelopment of Coney Street and York's riverside to the city council in early December.

As well as 250,000 square feet of mixed-use retail, leisure, commercial and residential development, the plans would also see the 'creation and rejuvenation' of lanes and passageways joining Coney Street and the River Ouse - helping to make the riverfront more accessible.

Further details also emerged on the proposed Haxby railway station bid earlier this month, as council planners met to decide what information they would need to assess the scheme.

Mr Sturdy said both projects could potentially benefit from a planned increase in levelling up funding by Whitehall.

“Only days ago, I received notification from the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities that due to the quality of bids for the latest round of levelling up funding the Government is increasing the total awarded by £400 million to £2.1 billion,” the Conservative MP said.

“This bodes well for York as we have two bids; one to transform the riverside along Coney Street and the other to improve action travel options at a new railway station in Haxby.

“The latter has already had successful bids to the Restoring York Railway fund and I hope 2023 will see further progress as the Government continues to place a vote of confidence in the project with increased funding.”

Mr Sturdy said he also hoped that 2023 would see movement on York’s bid to become home to new rail company GBR (Great British Railways).

The hunt for a home for the rail body – which has been described as being potentially the ‘railway’s new guiding mind’ and ‘the heart of the rail network’ – is due to resume in 2023, after it appeared to have been mothballed during Liz Truss’ brief premiership.

“I have worked to ensure York remains an attractive option for ministers and I will continue to lobby Government into the new year as we look to write the next chapter in our city’s history with the railways,” Mr Sturdy said.

The new year could also see York’s seven decade wait for a local plan finally come to an end, the MP added.

“If formally adopted, it would draw to a close decades of uncertainty for residents who were hostages to the lottery of our planning system,” Mr Sturdy said.

He himself will continue his campaign to highlight the dangers of antibiotic resistance during 2023, Mr Sturdy added.

“It is not an understatement to say antibiotic resistance is the greatest health challenge facing our country and we need to act now to avoid catastrophic consequences,” he said.

“I am very excited to work alongside crossbench colleagues in the All Party Group for Antibiotics to ensure the forthcoming year sees real progress being made in our battle against antibiotic resistance.”