THE boss of York’s business improvement district has called for ‘strong and stable leadership’ - both in York and nationally - to help businesses grow in confidence in 2023.

Andrew Lowson, the executive director of York BID, said many York businesses had told him that they had had a ‘great end to trading’ in 2022.

Despite this, he said, there would inevitably be some local businesses that found inflation rates too high - and so would close in early 2023.

But it was not unusual to see businesses closing in the first quarter of the year, he said. And at least, with many other businesses desperate to recruit staff, there are job opportunities in the city.

Despite the difficult times, Mr Lowson said he felt ‘quite optimistic’ for 2023.

“The national media often highlight the worst case scenario and that rarely happens,” he said.

“So I don’t think the recession will be as long and deep as some predict.

"If you look internationally, China is opening up which will help global productivity and tourism.

“Energy costs are slowly reducing, inflation is said to have peaked and as a result markets are calming, with mortgage rates coming down.

“This should all help confidence, which businesses need to invest and consumers need to spend.”

As 2023 begins, he says, there is one thing above all that local businesses need.

“On a national level, we need strong, stable leadership,” he said. “At a local level, we need strong, stable leadership!

“Many businesses just want to be able to see vision and strategy. Once businesses can understand the direction of travel, they will adjust their models to take advantage and invest, which in turn leads to jobs.”

It is also vital for York to start shouting more loudly about some of the commercial developments planned in the city, Mr Lowson added.

“Developments like York Central, Roman Quarter and Coney Street are talked about in isolation, but never more holistically as part of a wider vision,” he said.

“It is crazy not to do this, because in a time of reduced public spending, we need private sector inward investment and this will only happen if investors can understand the city’s potential.”

The BID has produced a film that it will launch in 2023, which brings all these opportunities together.

“It is something that can be shown to investors and also showcase the quality of life in York,” Mr Lowson said.

In another positive move, the BID has obtained a government grant to create a permanent ‘pocket park’ at College Green.

A temporary pop-up park has been operating, with tables and chairs to help local businesses.

That had acted as ‘proof of concept’, Mr Lowson said.

“As a result, the BID has levered a grant from the government. Using local architects along with the Minster’s skilled stone masons, a permanent pocket park will open in summer 2023, with new seating, floral planting and elements of children’s play.”