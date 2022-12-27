OFFICERS from North Yorkshire Police will be featured in a reality TV show which starts next week.

The police force's Roads Policing officers will star in the Channel 5 programme Traffic Cops for the entire 10 weeks of the series.

The programme is back on TV on Monday, January 2, at 8pm.

The first episode sees the officers pursue a stolen Range Rover, hunt for a disqualified driver, search for a missing child, and track down a fuel thief.

"Get a reminder in your calendar to see our officers in action," the police force spokesperson said.

Traffic Cops, which debuted in 2003, follows the lives of front line police officers at work across England, narrated by Jamie Theakston.