York council leader Keith Aspden looks at the lessons to be learned from 2022 – and what he hopes for from 2023

2022 has been an eventful year fraught with many challenges, but there is much that York can be proud of as we look back on the year.

It has been wonderful to see the city return to being bustling and busy, as much loved community events made a return and Covid restrictions were lifted. We have seen some very positive data on York’s overall economic recovery post covid. This is a testament to the proactive and strong partnership work with businesses and key partners.

York was also recognised by the Office for National Statistics as one of the best places to live and visit in the UK with a diverse culture, rich heritage and excellent transport links. It was also excellent to receive an ‘A rating’ for climate leadership.

We celebrate these recognitions, but we are not complacent and are working to ensure our city is the best place to live, work, study and visit. Through major projects that we are delivering after decades of talk, like York Central, the community woodland, new station front and our bid for GBR Headquarters, we are determined and confident to ensure York's future is bright.

It has been the resilience and determination of our communities that has led the way in responding to the challenges we have faced this year. The year began, as it often does in York, with a flood. Our frontline workers were quick to respond and businesses and communities pulled together to support each other.

The illegal and horrendous attack on Ukraine brought to focus York’s generous and welcoming sprit, as the city came together to show our support and solidarity with our Ukrainian friends. From donations to hosting refugees, it’s clear that we as a city are united and ready to do all we can to stand with Ukraine and its people.

This year has seen all of us face a cost of living crisis, which continues to spiral out of control, with energy bills, fuel and the cost of essentials skyrocketing and many struggling to make ends meet. As a council, we’ve done as much as possible to support those struggling the most. Countless organisations joined York’s Cost of Living Summit and are now working to bring forward both immediate as well as long term support for those struggling the most.

The Government continues to pass the buck for their mismanagement of the economy to councils and in turn families and pensioners just when they’re struggling with the worst cost-of-living crisis in decades. We need urgent action to support those struggling the most, as well as an ambitious economic growth plan to rebuild our public services.

As a city, we have proven time and time again that we can pull together to weather any storm that comes our way.

Much hard work has ensured that we are in a strong position to make the most out of major projects that are progressing at pace and delivering direct investment in the city,– from York Central and Haxby station to devolution. These amongst other projects, will bring more opportunities, jobs and investment to York.

In 2023, after more than 60 years, we will see our Local Plan adopted and in place. The plan strikes the right balance for the city, ensuring that there is economic growth and new jobs, securing the delivery of new community facilities and delivering the homes that York needs.

2023 will also see the proposed devolution plans progress, which could unlock significant investment in York’s priorities.

May 2023 will see York residents head to cast their vote in the local elections.

The Liberal Democrat led administration has not only supported the city through the most challenging time in recent memory but also delivered on our priorities – building more affordable homes, tackling the climate crisis, delivering and safeguarding local facilities, progressing projects talked about for decades, securing major investment in the city and working tirelessly in our local communities.

For the last three years, your 21 Lib Dem councillors have been proud to serve York residents, and we hope that residents will place their trust in us to keep working hard and delivering for York and our local communities.