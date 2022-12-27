A WOMAN was rescued by firefighters after she was found stuck in a tree.
Yesterday (Monday, December 26), the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service received a report that a woman had her leg trapped in a tree in Osbaldwick.
The crew from York arrived at the scene at 7.47pm to release the woman.
The incident was then left with North Yorkshire Police.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article