A NORTH Yorkshire disability charity has welcomed seven new trustees to its board - including a Paralympian.

Rower Laurence Whitely MBE, who won a gold medal at the 2016 Rio de Janeiro Olympics in the Mixed Double Scull, is one the new members at Disability Action Yorkshire, based in Harrogate.

He is joined by six other new trustees who have sustained life-changing injuries - Carl Howard, Colin McCorkindale, Kathryn Leigh, Peter McBay, Susanne Driffield, and Andrew Simister.

Together, with the existing trustees, they will oversee new projects, including a £7.5 million assisted living development, currently under construction, which aims to give its customers 'their own front door'.

The charity partnered with Highstone Housing Association to create 36 purpose built one and two bedroom apartments, with accommodation for Disability Action Support staff who will be onsite 24 hours a day.

Jackie Snape, chief executive of Disability Action Yorkshire, said: “We are delighted to welcome these new trustees, among whom there is a huge amount of skill and experience.

"More than 50 per cent of our trustees have either personal or family experience, something which we considered to be hugely important.

"Our new recruits will help ensure excellent governance as the charity moves forward, as we continue to empower and support the local disabled community.”

Disability Action Yorkshire's work involves multifaceted support for disabled people, including Personal Assistants, assistive technology, residential care, business services, as well as many other support channels.

They promote accessibility in the Harrogate District, advise businesses on how to accommodate their sites for disabled customers, and help to raise general awareness.