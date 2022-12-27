A CAR was found smoking along the side of a major road near York.
Yesterday (Monday, December 26) the North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue service responded to a 999 call about a smoking car in a lay-by along the A64, in Seamer.
Filey crews arrived at the scene at 7.45am, and found the overheated Vauxhall Astra.
They made the car safe.
