YORK has one job vacancy per every 58 residents, according to figures.

New research from Pushfar, a UK mentoring platform, has shown that job competition is stiff in York, with 3,442 job vacancies for the population of 198,051.

Pushfar recommend York residents to look for new ways to stand out against fellow applicants due to the job market being tough.

Ed Johnson CEO of PushFar said: “The new research shows that competition is fierce within the job market! Mentoring can be a great help in not only upskilling yourself, but also to find some guidance within your career."

Julie Buckingham, a mentor at PushFar added: "It’s clear that January is the main month where people look for a new career path and decide to leave not only their current place of work, but also sometimes industry.

"I love mentoring as it allows me to pass on knowledge and support others with achieving their dreams."

January 7 is recognised as the most popular day of the year for people to look for a new job, with a 17 per cent increase in job applications in January than in any other month, according to Pushfar.

They also saw a 26.2 per cent increase in online traffic between December 2021 and January 2022 with people signing up to learn new job skills.

You can join PushFar for free at: www.pushfar.com