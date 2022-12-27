UPDATE: The northbound carriageway of the A1(M) near junction 45 at Wetherby has now been re-opened.

However, National Highways Yorkshire said as of 1.30pm there was still a 90 minute delay approaching J45, with 10 miles of queueing traffic back to J42.

It is still advising motorists to consider alternative routes.

The Yorkshire Ambulance Service says three people were taken to hospital at the Leeds General Infirmary by road ambulance following the two-vehicle collision.

Motorists are facing eight-mile tailbacks and 90-minute delays following a serious collision betweemn two vehicles on the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Junction 45 at Wetherby at abut 9.30 this morning.

The air ambulance was called, along with other emergency services.

National Highways Yorkshire says the southbound carriageway has now fully re-opened between Junction 45 and 46, but the northbound carriageway remains closed.

"Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the roundabout," the organisation tweeted. "There's now a 90 minute delay on approach with eight miles of congestion. Consider alternative routes."

We'll bring you more information when we have it.