Motorists are facing eight-mile tailbacks and 90-minute delays following a serious collision on the northbound carriageway of the A1M near Junction 45 at Wetherby this morning.

The air ambulance was called, along with other emergency services.

National Highways Yorkshire says the southbound carriageway has now fully re-opened between Junction 45 and 46, but the northbound carriageway remains closed.

"Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads at the roundabout," the organisation tweeted. "There's now a 90 minute delay on approach with eight miles of congestion. Consider alternative routes."

We'll bring you more information when we have it.