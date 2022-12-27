There is no comparison between conditions today and the time of Charles Dickens. Suggesting otherwise serves no useful purpose and damages the credibility of the Citizens Advice organisation (Poverty in cost-of-living crisis York 'reaching almost Victorian levels', December 23).

It is not necessary to go back to Victorian times to see real change.

My childhood in 1950s Britain would be considered extremely impoverished by today's standards. No bathroom, inside toilet, hot water, central heating, double glazing, telephone or television.

Only one pair of shoes and hand-me-down clothes commonplace.

Our neighbours were the same. But we had a roof over our heads and were fed and clothed. More importantly we had a state-funded education to allow us to prosper if we chose to work hard and make something of ourselves.

Poverty is always relative. Anyone born in The West has won the lottery of life compared to third world countries.

Isn’t that the real reason why so many try to come here?

Perhaps the boss of York Citizens Advice could explain why, if Britain is little better today than when the story of Ebenezer Scrooge was written, housands of people risk their lives every year to reach our shores?

Matthew Laverack, Lord Mayors Walk, York