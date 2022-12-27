Yet again the council fail to have any joined up thinking when it comes to the city centre.

New rules on pavement cafés, cancelling bus routes into the city and the long running battle over disabled access show the council’s inability to come up with an integrated plan.

The most obvious plan would be to ban all vehicles inside the city walls and agree access times for deliveries and the disabled.

Buses would be able to operate more efficiently and taxis should also be allowed.

Certain streets could easily be designed as ‘no go areas’ for vehicles, allowing cafes to use the roads for outside seating.

However the pavements in York are in the main ‘unfit for purpose’ and are a hazard to both the able and disabled being uneven and sloping at a dangerous angle.

All city centre streets should be levelled, particularly Parliament Street, so there is no difference between the roads and pavements, creating safer pedestrian zones. Many European cities have achieved this.

The current temporary signs advising visitors to use the Park&Ride should be permanent and everything possible done to dissuade vehicles from entering the city.

Some of John Taylor’s suggestions in last Wednesday’s Press are also worth consideration - particularly replacing city centre car parks with passive type housing.

Jim Welsman,

Low Catton Road, Stamford Bridge