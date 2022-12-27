RAIL passengers face a fresh week of misery at the start of the New Year because of strikes by the RMT and the train drivers’ union Aslef.

The national Rail Delivery Group, which represents train operators across the country, has warned that from January 3-7, half of the entire national network will be shut down and only about 20 per cent of services will operate at all, because of the RMT strike.

“There are likely to be even fewer services on January 5 due to a strike by drivers who belong to ASLEF,” a spokesperson for the group added.

Even trains that do run during the five days of the RMT strike will start later and finish much earlier than usual, between 7.30am and 6.30pm, the organisation has warned.

It said passengers should only try to travel on these days if they absolutely have to.

Train operator Northern, meanwhile, has issued its own fresh ‘Do Not Travel’ advice for rail passengers across the North of England for the first week of 2023.

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: “This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

“We’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station.”

The industrial action taking place includes two 48-hour walk outs by the RMT on January 3-4 and 6-7, and ASLEF members staging a one-day strike on 5 January.

The Rail Delivery Group warns there may also be some possible disruption to services on Sunday January 8 as workers return to their duties.

It says thousands of specially trained back-up staff will step in during the RMT walkouts to keep vital services running for those who need them.

Even so, on RMT strike days, around half of the network will shut down, with only about 20 per cent of normal services running, it says. Timetables for these strike days have already been published at National rail enquiries at nationalrail.co.uk/

Daniel Mann, director of industry operations at the Rail Delivery Group, said: “No one wants to see these strikes go ahead, and we can only apologise to passengers and to the many businesses who will be hit by this unnecessary and damaging disruption.

“We would advise passengers to only travel if it is absolutely necessary during this period, allow extra time and check when their first and last train will depart. Passengers with tickets for between 3-7 January 3-7 can use their ticket the day before the ticket date, or up to and including Tuesday January 10.”