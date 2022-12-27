Now that the magic and festivities of Christmas are behind us, many will be getting ready to ring in the New Year.

As hopes, aspirations and New Year's resolutions will be shared, many will be meeting up with old friends and family to discuss the past year.

But, before the New Year can fully begin, 2022 has one last hurrah as New Year's Eve is celebrated throughout the UK and beyond.

With that in mind, here are New Year's Eve events taking place in York.

New Year's Eve events in York

Revolution York

Start the new year with some of the biggest throwback songs from the 00s at Revolution York.

Tickets for the event are still available with the chance to queue jump into the venue, guaranteed entry before midnight and four drink vouchers.

Ticket prices start at £17 and go all the way up to £130 for a private booth and can be found via the website now.

New Year's Eve Party at Walmgate

Raise a glass to the new year at the City Centre Tap Room and Hoptail Lounge.

Kicking off at 7pm, there will be plenty of drinks from Brew York beer, wines, spirits, cocktails and much more.

There will be quizzing and dancing with tickets starting at £16 with the chance to buy a table at £84. These can be purchased via the website.

New Years' Eve at Social 8 Lounge

Enjoy a night of partying with endless music from the latest hits to party classics.

Throughout the night there will be nibbles available, cocktails and more up for grabs.

Tickets start from £15 and you can get them now via the website.

York's Biggest New Year's Eve Party

Have fun at the biggest party in York at Club Salvation as they ring in the New Year with over 1500 party people.

With three rooms of music from dance, R&B, cheesy classics and guilty pleasures.

There are drink deals throughout the night with shots and mixers on offer.

The final release tickets are £11 and you can get them via the website.