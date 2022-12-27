RAIL passengers are warned of significant disruption to services in the New Year due to the planned industrial action.

Strikes by the trade unions RMT and ASLEF will bring services to a halt from Tuesday, January 3 to Saturday, January 7.

Two 48-hour strikes by RMT will take place on January 3 and 4, and January 6 and 7, and ASLEF members will stage a one-day strike on January 5.

Rail strike timetable (Image: Northern)

Tricia Williams, chief operating officer at Northern, said: "This is a most regrettable start to 2023 and we can only apologise to our customers whose return to work from the holidays will be disrupted by the action by the RMT and ASLEF.

"For many, Monday, January 9 will be their first experience of our new timetable – which went live in December and includes an additional 3,000 services a week across our network.

"As such, we’re encouraging everyone to use the new ‘Check My Timetable’ feature on our website to see the changes specific to their local station."