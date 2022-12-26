A POWER cut has this evening hit 150 homes in a York village.
Northern Powergrid said the cut, caused by an unexpected problem with cables or equuoment, was affecting premises in Copmanthorpe.
It estimated that supplies would be restored by 8.45pm.
