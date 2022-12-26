A GROUP of volunteers once again got together on Christmas Day to prevent elderly York residents spending a lonely day on their own.

The annual festive pop-up, Xmas Presence, took place at Lord Deramore’s Primary School in Heslington and gave dozens of folk a great Christmas to remember - with scores more Christmas hampers delivered to people in their homes.

Organiser Ian Donaghy said beforehand that Christmas could be a 'beautiful thing' but it was also a 'magnifying glass.'

He said: "If life is good it feels better, but if there are cracks, the frost gets in and can make things so much worse.

"It’s not about Toblerones or oranges in boxes. Give an eye to those around you whether young or old. It could be the best present of all, and they’ll never say: “Have you got the receipt?”

He said afterwards he was 'blown away' by the help given by people who believed 100 per cent in helping others, including the drivers, table hosts, bar staff, veg preppers, kitchen, chefs and washer-uppers.

"Yesterday we gave people a Christmas they deserved," he said. "If you know someone who made yesterday so perfect, feel immensely proud…they were beyond words.

"It was one party, with the most beautiful people with their very own brass band, Jingle Brass, on Christmas Day, an interactive carol sing - the Big Christmas Carol Singalong - and a Xmas presence Christmas presents catwalk show, with models up to 90!

"Nothing was wasted -what a team of incredible people."

He said Andrew Wood had thrown his hat into the ring in 2017 to be the event's chef when it was held at the University of York, and 'not only does he bring his ludicrous wealth of experience to Xmas Presence, he also ropes in his top boys past and present. Thank you so much from all of us.'

He said Beverley and David Lonsdale were a 'different gravy.' He said: "Your behind the scenes work that no-one sees is invaluable…what a duo.

"Thanks to Em for not killing me in the lead up; as many of you know, to make these things happen I ‘may’ be a bit full on.

"Rachel Carr and Amanda, you have been so welcoming at Lord Deramores Primary…what a wonderful venue.

"To our Annie and Bill who have seen the impact we have made over the years, so proud of them yesterday. And to all of the team old and new, you are a rare hybrid of kindness and hard graft. Thank you doesn't cover it. Bless your hearts."