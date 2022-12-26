A MAN has told how a large tree blew down in his garden a North Yorkshire village on Christmas Day - fortunately not landing on his home or a nearby railway line.

Steve Wright, of Brayton, near Selby, said he was very lucky the tree did not fall closer to his family's flat, but even more worrying was that the Brayton railway line was only 10 feet from the trees.

"I’m sure there weren’t any trains moving on Christmas night, so no one would have been killed or injured," he said.

"If it had come down on a normal day as a train was passing it could have been a nightmare, so I’m glad it fell the way it has.

"It’s done no damage to my garden and no one has been hurt so it can stay there for now and I’ll have someone come cut it up and take it away after Christmas at the start of the New Year."