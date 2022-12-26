A VILLAGER says it was 'beyond a joke' when two North Yorkshire villages suffered their latest power cut on Christmas Eve - with the loss of electricity having major health implications for his wife.

Andrew Bailey said there had been months of power cuts in Beadlam and Nawton, near Helmsley, including one lasting almost 24 hours on December 5.

And despite being promised by Northern Powergrid that the problem had been fixed, another power cut affected 80 properties on Christmas Eve before coming back on at about 11pm.

He said his wife had contacted Northern Powergrid and had heard back that the outage was due to a different fault to the one apparently fixed on December 5.

"This whole issue is now beyond a joke," he said.

"My wife who suffers from aspergillosis ( severe allergy to mould and damp spores) needs heating on in the house or becomes very unwell.

"She is still recovering at present from the after effects of the previous power cut as we have no other heating, and we actually relied on tea lights in terracotta dishes to not only provide light but also any heat.

"Not only is this bad for anyone who needs heating, elderly or people who are ill, but it is also causing stress, as no one knows