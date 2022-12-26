NORTH Yorkshire Police is today remembering a York officer who died after arresting a violent and drunk man on Boxing Day, 29 years ago.
PC Richard Ellerker was on foot patrol in York on December 26, 1993, when he arrested a drunk and violent man, said a force spokesperson.
"Sustaining injuries, a short while later he collapsed and died of a heart attack. We will always remember him."
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here