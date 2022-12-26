YORK-BASED housebuilder Persimmon is offering to cover up to 10 monthly mortgage payments for buyers of its homes, saying it is opening the door to home ownership for more families.

Regional managing director Karl Wiseman said the chance to move into a new home mortgage free for up to 10 months would give potential home buyers some breathing space.

He said that about half of all Persimmon customers were first-time buyers, meaning the new mortgage support offer would be particularly helpful for many people aiming to take their first step onto the housing ladder.

Persimmon was also making a separate offer aiming to support those looking to sell their existing property, with a 105 per cent part-exchange scheme meaning customers could save money on fees and benefit from an extra five per cent on top of their valuation.

“We know that the volatile mortgage market combined with the cost of living has left many families concerned about the affordability of a new home and we want to do everything we can to help customers through this challenging time," he said.

“These new offers show our commitment to opening the door to home ownership to more families and ensuring that despite the economic challenges, people can still make their dream move possible with Persimmon.”