A MAIN road in North Yorkshire has been blocked after a crash.
The A661 Harrogate Road in Spofforth, near Wetherby, was blocked both ways after a collision between Castle Street and Stockeld Park yesterday evening.
The emergency services have not yet revealed any more details about the circumstances of the crash.
