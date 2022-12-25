FIREFIGHTERS were called to a property today after receiving a 999 call saying that smoke was coming from the kitchen window.
But on arrival at the premises in Pollard Gardens, Scarborough, they found the smoke was caused by 'burnt cooking, with the resident eating the results,' said North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service.
