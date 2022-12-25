SCORES of properties in an East Yorkshire town have been hit by a Christmas Day power cut.
Northern Powergrid said 70 premises in Pocklington were without power, because of an unexpected problem with cables or equipment.
It said it estimated supplies would not be restored until 7.30pm.
