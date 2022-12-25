THE £18 million project to extend and reconfigure York Hospital's Emergency department is on track for completion in the spring.

The scheme recently marked a significant milestone with the completion of the roof and external walls of the building.

Within the building, the lift installation is well underway and the installation of the engineering equipment, systems and cabling is also ongoing.

Other work includes internal partition work, installation of windows, ongoing fire protection to steelwork and external brickwork and cladding.

The two-storey extension includes a vital new eight-bedded resuscitation area that will increase capacity significantly, with a dedicated space for children.

There will also be twelve new assessment and treatment cubicles, and a safe room for mental health patients.

The new remodelled waiting area also contains a separate children’s area and supporting facilities such as a nappy changing area.

Upstairs in the extension there is a spacious area for same-day emergency care where patients will be treated in the department and then discharged without the need to be admitted as an inpatient.

York hospital trust chief executive Simon Morritt said the extension was a big project and involved some complex planning.

“A big thanks goes out to our project team who work hard behind the scenes with our contractors to stay on track with materials and components for the new building," he said.

"We are also grateful to the Trust’s procurement department who make sure all the equipment is ordered ready to go into service as soon as the building opens.

“They have all made amazing progress, it involves a lot of extremely detailed work often unseen but critical to the project.

“Above all, I’d like to thank the staff in the Emergency Department who continue to work through this really busy period in the much-reduced space while the work is going on.”

Jamie Todd, Associate Chief Operating Officer for the emergency department, said that since the original A&E was built, there had been a huge increase in attendances to the department.

"These improvements will make an enormous difference to the working environment of our staff in the Emergency Department and they are really looking forward to it," he said.

"We hope our patients will feel the same when they see how much the department has improved.

“We are working hard to minimise disruption and are very grateful to the Trust’s staff and patients for their patience during the construction phase of the project - we are sure that the new facilities will be more than worth it!”