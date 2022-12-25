DRIVERS have been tested positive for cannabis and cocaine after being stopped by police in York and Harrogate.

"Not the best way to start Christmas," tweeted Sergeant Paul Cording of North Yorkshire Police, as he reported today on the overnight roads policing results.

"One of my team in Harrogate has the driver of this Corsa in custody after testing positive for both cocaine and cannabis on a drug wipe."

He said a blood sample had been obtained and would be sent for analysis.

Later he tweeted: "And they keep coming, another one hoping for a white (and green) Christmas has tested positive for cannabis and cocaine, this time in York."