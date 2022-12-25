Christmas is almost here and it’s a magical time of year for many but some families are less fortunate and there’s a variety of charities that are asking for donations to make their day special.

With the cost of living crisis making things increasingly difficult for many, there are ways to help those in need.

We’ve rounded up some of the charities that are looking for donations of toys and gifts for children in the UK this year.

How to donate toys and gifts to children for Christmas 2022

There are a number of charities that are collecting donations for Christmas this year, let’s take a look at some.

The Salvation Army

The Salvation Army is looking for gifts for children that are for a variety of ages.

Only new gifts are accepted and the website lists the ages of children and some suggestions as to what The Salvation Army thinks they would like to receive.

Books, dolls, DVDs, puzzles and t-shirts are just some of the items The Salvation Army is looking for.

The closing date for donations varies with the local corps setting their own deadline.

To find your local Salvation Army centre, you can use the map or enter your postcode via the website.

Action for Children

Action for Children gives people the opportunity to buy gifts for children or send a donation.

Gifts include a Christmas present (£25), a trip to visit Santa (£10), a bed for a child (£125) and more. You can also donate your own amount.

Both monthly and one-off donations are welcome with both being accepted via the website.

You can find out more about how the gifting works via the Action for Children website.

BookTrust

BookTrust is looking for donations so it can buy children a book for Christmas this year.

It says a £10 donation could provide one child a book parcel while £50 could give five children a book gift and £100 could send ten book gifts to children.

BookTrust hopes to reach 16,000 children this year.

To find out more and to donate, you can visit the BookTrust website.