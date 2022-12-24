A POPULAR Italian deli with a social mission in the centre of York will close for good on New Year's Eve.

The Larder Club in Blake Street has a double aim - to provide top class Italian food and drink - and to provide employment to women prisoners from Askham Grange Prison as they prepare for life on the outside.

Crowdfunding organised by founding director and former charity worker Laura Gallery raised more than £14,500 in 2019 for the venture to start up.

But now, two years later, it is announcing that it is to close at the end of this year.

Rachel McColl, one of The Larder Club's directors, said: "Like so many other businesses within the hospitality industry, we’ve faced many challenges and with increasing rent and overheads it is heartbreaking to have to take the decision to cease trading here at our flagship location."

The cafe got five-star rating on Trip Advisor and a four and a half star rating on Google.

It also helped former offenders get a start in going straight.

Rachel said: "We are incredibly proud of what we've achieved since opening…we've provided employment to five women from HMP Askham Grange, provided training to more individuals both in the deli and inside the prison including mock interviews, customer service skills and barista skills training, we’ve received fantastic reviews from you all putting us up there in the rankings for top lunch spots in York and we’ve met and worked alongside amazing people who have changed our lives."

She said the Larder Club will open between Christmas and New Year.

"The support we've had from our friends, families, HMP Askham Grange and of course our customers has meant the world to us, we appreciate everything all our supporters have done for us, right from the beginning and also more recently and we live in hope for the continuation of The Larder Club.

"Most importantly, we are truly sad to lose our truly fantastic staff members, and it’s heartbreaking to have to say goodbye to them for now, thank you for all your hard work and energy you've put in.

"Until 4pm on 31st December we remain open so do pop in, come and say goodbye for now, we'd love to serve you one last time.

Rachel hopes that she will be able to start a new business in the hospitality industry in new premises.

"There are lots of challenges to overcome to get us to that place so we welcome any support you may be able to offer, whether it's letting us know of new available premises or just keeping our moral and hopes alive by staying in touch," she said.